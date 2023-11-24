Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.82

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of -0.09.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suruga Bank
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- It’s not too late to buy Symbotic, an AI-powered automation stock
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.