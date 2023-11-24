Susquehanna Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

