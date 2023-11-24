Susquehanna Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.95.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DLocal
DLocal Stock Down 7.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DLocal
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.