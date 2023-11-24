Syscoin Price Reaches $0.0995 (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $73.77 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,952.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00596788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00127401 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

