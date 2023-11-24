T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $148.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.