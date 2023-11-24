Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 168,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 896,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,277,960.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $1,744,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,277,960.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

