TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $66,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 37.2% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 505,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. 19,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,658 shares of company stock valued at $117,346,823 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

