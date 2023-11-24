Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.13) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 182.74 ($2.29) on Friday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 180 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.13). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 324.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £266.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,305.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Peter Whiting purchased 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($80,796.95). 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

