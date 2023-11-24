Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.13) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM17
Team17 Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Peter Whiting purchased 20,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £64,581 ($80,796.95). 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Team17 Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- It’s not too late to buy Symbotic, an AI-powered automation stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.