Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.0899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.88%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

