TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 218,435 shares.The stock last traded at $6.87 and had previously closed at $6.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TIXT shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 206,454 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,689 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.