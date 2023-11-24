TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0134 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $120.13 million and $11.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004696 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,787,557,657 coins and its circulating supply is 8,980,646,309 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

