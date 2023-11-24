The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Cut by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $220.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.97. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $171.70 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

