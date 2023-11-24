The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 18,009 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 10.71% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $372,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB remained flat at $60.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.