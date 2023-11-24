The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 622,081 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,081 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 59.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $302,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 385,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $512.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.