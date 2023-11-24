The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 814,295 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.85% of Thomson Reuters worth $519,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TRI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

