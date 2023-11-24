The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,070,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.42% of Danaher worth $736,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.85. 519,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,930. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

