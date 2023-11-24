The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,833,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.88% of Enbridge worth $662,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 830,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

