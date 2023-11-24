The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,901,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064,753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $535,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.38. 420,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,143.62 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

