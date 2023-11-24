The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $327.22 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CGI were worth $327,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.37. 20,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.35 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

