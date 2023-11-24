The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $415.40 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.00% of BCE worth $415,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. 224,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

