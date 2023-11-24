The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $565.38 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.14% of Crown Castle worth $565,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 58.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 361,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.