The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $718.06 Million Stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,822,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,044,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $718,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 529,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,472. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

