The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $922.87 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 636,558 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $922,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,147,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total transaction of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,792 shares of company stock worth $139,877,921 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.75. The stock had a trading volume of 835,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

