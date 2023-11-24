The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.02% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $624,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 460,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,402. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

