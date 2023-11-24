The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 633,933 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 633,933 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.45% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,087,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 401,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,591. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

