The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.24% of Sun Life Financial worth $379,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,619. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

