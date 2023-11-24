The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 108,833 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,833 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $491,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $525.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,403. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $531.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.91. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

