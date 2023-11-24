The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,217 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of Intuit worth $353,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.16. 220,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.