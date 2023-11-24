The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,990 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $288,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.98. 19,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,793. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

