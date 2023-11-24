The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 400,694 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.78% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $883,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 120.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.47. 443,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

