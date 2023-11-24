The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,127,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $44,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.12. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT

