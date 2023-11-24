The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.00

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.69), with a volume of 9577820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.09).

PEBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.71) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £98.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.70.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

