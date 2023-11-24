The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 427,849 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $116,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

DIS opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

