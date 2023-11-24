Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,975 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.63% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,260,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,007,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,047,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

TMO traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $189.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

