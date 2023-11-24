Timothy Stonehocker Sells 5,598 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $11,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,404 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $9,240.84.

On Thursday, September 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 14,283 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $27,566.19.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $2.17 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOUN shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

