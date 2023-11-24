Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,401,000 after purchasing an additional 632,456 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,670,000 after purchasing an additional 526,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 517,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 175,626 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

