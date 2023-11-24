TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.