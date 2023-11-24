TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
