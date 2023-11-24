Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,800.00 in Stock

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Featured Stories

