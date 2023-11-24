Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,800.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2023

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) Senior Officer Brian Chi Hong Liu bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TSL opened at C$2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. Tree Island Steel Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.