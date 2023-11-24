Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.30 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,134 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.