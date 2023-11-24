Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 42,291 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $6,919,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $180.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $116.40 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a 200 day moving average of $181.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,317,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,350 shares of company stock valued at $66,169,989. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.