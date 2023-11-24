TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $144.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.88), with a volume of 721348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.60 ($2.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTG

TT Electronics Stock Up 3.0 %

About TT Electronics

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.39. The firm has a market cap of £272.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.