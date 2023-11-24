TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $144.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.88), with a volume of 721348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.60 ($2.02).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
