Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 272.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,215 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $12,314,468,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MGM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.