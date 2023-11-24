Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

