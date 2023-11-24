Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 88,017 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 88,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $59,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,494 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $41,629,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $49,344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3,334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

