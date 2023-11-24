Twin Tree Management LP Sells 167,016 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,016 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of IOT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,048.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,662,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,048.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,662,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,954,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,564,188 shares of company stock worth $68,796,132. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

