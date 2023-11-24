Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $411.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.54. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.