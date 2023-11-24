U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of U.S. Bancorp worth $157,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,542 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 79,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,198,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 652,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,635,975. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.