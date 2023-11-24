UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,878 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 3.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in UBS Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,074,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in UBS Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900,050 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.46. 436,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

