UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DROOF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 183 ($2.29) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

DROOF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

