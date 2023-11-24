Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells $97,687.20 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $698,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

