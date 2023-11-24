Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $6.25

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00016542 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.68 billion and approximately $379.44 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00186089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.23980378 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 867 active market(s) with $379,525,791.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.